Meet me on Mainstreet – Dalkeith

KIM BURTON-SCHRAM

LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER

The Dalkeith neighbourhood gathered to enjoy music, friendship and community-spirit at the recent Meet Me on Mainstreet held on the library grounds. Organizer Brenda Noble said the village has hosted a variety of community events, but this was the first time to be part of the Mainstreet series in North Glengarry.

Brenda, a former Councillor with North Glengarry Township, said community-spirit is strong in Dalkeith, represented by the way local residents stepped up in 2016 to reopen the library branch that had been shuttered by SDG Counties Library. The volunteer-operated Dalkeith Library…Plus! is now a community hub that loans out books and films, provides access to electronics and organizes cultural activities.

Brenda Noble said she hopes to be able to organize other events, including historical walks through the town, providing information by those who have spent their lives in Dalkeith and who have seen the many changes the village has faced. Brenda said her focus is all about taking care of everyone who is part of the Dalkeith community.