Meet me on Mainstreet – Dalkeith

September 3, 2025 at 19 h 00 min
Reading time: 1 min
Comment count:
Meet me on Mainstreet – Dalkeith
Jaime Denovan from Dalkeith, a rising star fiddle player, along with Ian MacLeod from the MacLeod School of Fiddlers, entertained the audience in the early part of the Meet Me on Mainstreet event in Dalkeith. (Photo : Kim Burton-Schram)

KIM BURTON-SCHRAM
LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER

The Dalkeith neighbourhood gathered to enjoy music, friendship and community-spirit at the recent Meet Me on Mainstreet held on the library grounds. Organizer Brenda Noble said the village has hosted a variety of community events, but this was the first time to be part of the Mainstreet series in North Glengarry.

Brenda, a former Councillor with North Glengarry Township, said community-spirit is strong in Dalkeith, represented by the way local residents stepped up in 2016 to reopen the library branch that had been shuttered by SDG Counties Library. The volunteer-operated Dalkeith Library…Plus! is now a community hub that loans out books and films, provides access to electronics and organizes cultural activities.

Brenda Noble said she hopes to be able to organize other events, including historical walks through the town, providing information by those who have spent their lives in Dalkeith and who have seen the many changes the village has faced. Brenda said her focus is all about taking care of everyone who is part of the Dalkeith community.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements
Local News

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements

Cornwall, Ontario - On May 9, the launch of the 2024 edition of Cornwall Living magazine took place at Schnitzels European Flavours.…

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Police Blotter – September 3.25
Local News

Police Blotter – September 3.25

A 32-year-old woman from Cornwall was arrested on Sept. 2, 2025, on the strength of outstanding warrants and charged with the following: Theft under $5,000 Fail to comply…