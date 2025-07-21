KIM BURTON-SCHRAM

LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER

The many tables covered with red & white gingham cloths were filled with attendees to Meet Me on Mainstreet Maxville. The community enjoyed the sounds of the opening band Panoramic, recent winners of Glengarry’s Got Talent. Ainsley Hunt, Economic Development Officer, said the Township of North Glengarry wanted to take advantage of an opportunity to showcase some of the younger, up-and-coming talent in the area. Afterward, Stewart’s Glen, the headlining band, entertained with their Celtic sounds, playing favourites tunes such as Wild Mountain Thyme and Mairi’s Wedding.

This is Maxville’s third annual Meet Me on Mainstreet, and the event continues to grow in popularity. Deputy Mayor Carma Williams, along with other North Glengarry Council Members, thanked Stephanie MacRae, Director of Community Services, and Ainsley Hunt for their many efforts in organizing this annual evening.

The North Glengarry Council, along with performers, debuted the new mobile stage. This stage can easily be transported from event to event and has sufficient room for a band with instruments – or all the Council. Councillor Gary Martin also thanked the efforts of the Maxville Recreation Association for running the barbeque to feed the hungry attendees.

Craig MacMillan from Stonehouse Vineyards had samplings of his wines for sale and Steve from Sadie & June had some of their favourite items available at a popup shop, or people could visit the store right on Main Street in Maxville.

Ron and Lynda Ouimet, longtime residents from St. Elmo, were joining up with family members to enjoy the entertainment, while friends and acquaintances took the opportunity to meet and chat on a warm summer evening. Meet Me on Mainstreet is a chance for members of the communities to reconnect with neighbours and take a moment to appreciate all their town has to offer.