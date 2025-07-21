Meet me on Mainstreet Maxville

July 21, 2025 at 14 h 00 min
Reading time: 1 min 30 s
Comment count:
Meet me on Mainstreet Maxville
Ron and Lynda Ouimet attended Maxville's third annual Meet Me on Mainstreet. (Photo : Kim Burton-Schram)

KIM BURTON-SCHRAM
LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER

The many tables covered with red & white gingham cloths were filled with attendees to Meet Me on Mainstreet Maxville. The community enjoyed the sounds of the opening band Panoramic, recent winners of Glengarry’s Got Talent. Ainsley Hunt, Economic Development Officer, said the Township of North Glengarry wanted to take advantage of an opportunity to showcase some of the younger, up-and-coming talent in the area. Afterward, Stewart’s Glen, the headlining band, entertained with their Celtic sounds, playing favourites tunes such as Wild Mountain Thyme and Mairi’s Wedding.

This is Maxville’s third annual Meet Me on Mainstreet, and the event continues to grow in popularity. Deputy Mayor Carma Williams, along with other North Glengarry Council Members, thanked Stephanie MacRae, Director of Community Services, and Ainsley Hunt for their many efforts in organizing this annual evening.

The North Glengarry Council, along with performers, debuted the new mobile stage. This stage can easily be transported from event to event and has sufficient room for a band with instruments – or all the Council. Councillor Gary Martin also thanked the efforts of the Maxville Recreation Association for running the barbeque to feed the hungry attendees.

Craig MacMillan from Stonehouse Vineyards had samplings of his wines for sale and Steve from Sadie & June had some of their favourite items available at a popup shop, or people could visit the store right on Main Street in Maxville.

Ron and Lynda Ouimet, longtime residents from St. Elmo, were joining up with family members to enjoy the entertainment, while friends and acquaintances took the opportunity to meet and chat on a warm summer evening. Meet Me on Mainstreet is a chance for members of the communities to reconnect with neighbours and take a moment to appreciate all their town has to offer.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements
Local News

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements

Cornwall, Ontario - On May 9, the launch of the 2024 edition of Cornwall Living magazine took place at Schnitzels European Flavours.…

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Stephenson appointed Deputy CAO in City Senior Leadership Restructuring
Local News

Stephenson appointed Deputy CAO in City Senior Leadership Restructuring

JASON SETNYK