December 4, 2024 — Changed at 10 h 49 min on November 29, 2024
JASON SETNYK
Meet Santa at Cornwall Square
Penny Roy and Adelynne, both 10 years old, have their photo taken with Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus at Cornwall Square. (Photo : Photo: Jason Setnyk)

The holiday season commenced at the Cornwall Square with the arrival of Santa Claus. Families can visit Santa for photos and share their holiday wishes on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays during scheduled hours.

Children and families eagerly lined up to share their Christmas wishes with Santa, whose warm smile and twinkling eyes made the experience magical. Set against a backdrop of sparkling decorations, Santa’s cozy chair in the mall radiates holiday cheer. DigiPhoto is on-site to capture professional photos, allowing families to create lasting memories of this cherished tradition.

The atmosphere is filled with excitement as children eagerly approach Santa, their faces lighting up as they share their hopes for Christmas morning. Popular gift requests this year include interactive and educational toys, creative sets like LEGO, arts and crafts kits, imaginative play items, and games.

Courtney Seymour, who brought her daughter Penny Roy and a friend to meet Santa, shared her joy at continuing the annual tradition. “They just like to visit Santa every year. Christmas is so special for them,” she said. When asked what the children are hoping for, Seymour added, “They like Squishmallows and anything to do with art, slime—stufflike that.”

Santa will be available for visits on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays during scheduled hours, bringing joy and wonder to children of all ages. Families are encouraged to stop by Cornwall Square to experience the magic of the season and create memories that will last a lifetime.

