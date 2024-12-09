Meet the Author Behind Quincy’s Adventures

On Saturday, November 23, local author and illustrator Charles Pearson hosted a meet-and-greet at the Cornwall Public Library to introduce readers to his debut book, Quincy’s Adventures: A Pup’s Quest for aForever Home. Pearson greeted visitors near the library entrance alongside his real-life inspiration, Quincy, a spirited and lovable dog who stars as the main character in the children’s book.

The book follows Quincy, a passionate pup from Catown, as he embarks on a journey to find his forever home. With themes of faith, family, and personal growth, the story also features discussion questions at the end of each chapter, encouraging kids and parents to engage in meaningful conversations.

Pearson shared insights about his journey as a writer and illustrator, reflecting on how Quincy influenced the book. “Quincy is very loving to everyone—strangers and people he already knows. He’s almost 11 years old but still acts like a puppy. His energy and friendliness really inspired me,” Pearson said.

The idea for the book originated from a conversation with a family friend. “My mom’s friend mentioned she’d like a book to read to her grandkids that has Christian themes. That sparked the idea, and it just came together as I started writing,” he explained.

Though new to illustrating, Pearson embraced the challenge with determination. “I just started drawing this year. At first, it didn’t turn out great, but as I practiced using pictures from the internet as references, the talent just kind of came out,” he said.

The book, geared toward children ages 3 to 10, has already been well-received. “Kids have really enjoyed it, especially the discussion questions,” Pearson shared. “Some are even asking when Book 2 will come out.”

Pearson confirmed that Quincy’s Adventures is just the beginning of a series, with four more books already drafted. “I’m planning to publish Book 2 and Book 3 next year, spaced about five months apart. Thestories will continue to feature Quincy, his family, and the life lessons he learns,” he said.

For those who missed the event, Quincy’s Adventures is available on Amazon and at Cornwall’s Red Cart Bookstore. Pearson left attendees with an encouraging message: “You never know until you try something—you might end up loving it.”