Meet the candidates February 12

Voters will have a chance February 12 to meet the candidates running in Stormont-Dundas-South Glengarry in the upcoming provincial election.

The evening at the Cornwall Civic Complex will begin with a meet and greet at 6 p.m. followed by the debate at 7 p.m.

The Cornwall and Area Chamber of Commerce and the Social Development Council of SDGCA are co-hosting the debate.

“This event is a pivotal platform for addressing the intertwined economic and social issues critical to the well-being of our community. The public is invited to this engaging forum, focusing on the urgent economic concerns during these uncertain times and the social challenges impacting our area,” say organizers.

“In light of the unpredictable economic landscape, it’s more important than ever to bring economic issues to the forefront of electoral discussions. This debate will help our members, and the wider community understand each candidate’s vision for economic recovery and growth, which is vital for making informed decisions at the polls,” said Angela Bero, General Manager for the Chamber.

Carilyne Hébert, Executive Director of the Social Development Council, added, “Addressing social issues is equally crucial. This debate provides a necessary platform for voters to comprehend the broader social challenges we face and evaluate how the candidates’ policies align with their values. It’s about empowering our community to make choices that resonate with their vision for our future.”

All provincial candidates have been invited to ensure a comprehensive discussion. The event will be televised by YourTV Cogeco and made possible thanks to the sponsorship of the Cornwall and District area realtors.