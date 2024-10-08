Memorial for residential school survivors

The Seaway International Bridge Corporation (SIBC) was deeply honoured to be invited by the Akwesasne community and the Kateri Prayer Circle to participate in the installation of a memorial dedicated to survivors of residential and boarding schools.

Bearing the inscription “Every Child Matters,” the monument at the bridge was initiated by Akwesasne Kateri Prayer Circle, the St. Regis Mission Church, and the broader Akwesasne community.

“We are deeply grateful to the Akwesasne community for including us in this meaningful project,” said SIBS Chair Natalie Kinloch. “This memorial is a poignant reminder of the pain of this legacy and the path towards collective reconciliation.”

The monument serves as a powerful tribute to those who suffered and were separated from their families, communities, and culture due to the Residential and Boarding School system. Funded by the Indigenous Reconciliation Fund, the memorial stands as a symbol of resilience, remembrance, and the ongoing journey toward healing.

The unveiling of the memorial joined community leaders, workers, and supporters who gathered for this important event, marking a significant step in commemorating this painful chapter in history while celebrating the strength and perseverance of those who endured it. SIBC is committed to supporting initiatives that foster community healing and promote understanding. This project stands as a testament to the power of collaboration and the importance of honouring shared memories.