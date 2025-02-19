Men shot in home invasion identified

Two St-Jerome men have been identified as the two people who were shot during a home invasion in Bainsville February 2.

The deceased individuals have now been identified as Eddie Alobhouet, 19 and Tristan Simard, age 18.

Sunday, February 2, at approximately 9 p.m., officers with the Stormont, Dundas and Glengarry (SD&G) Detachment responded to a home on Old Highway 2. It was reported that the incident began as a home invasion by three males. Two people had been shot and were pronounced deceased at the scene.

Efforts continue to identify a third individual who had fled the scene.

The residents of the home were not injured in the incident. They were initially taken into custody at the scene but were later released unconditionally. Several items, including firearms, were seized from the residence.

There is no threat to public safety as the incident is believed to be targeted.

The investigation is being conducted by members of the SD&G OPP Crime Unit under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch, with assistance from OPP Forensic Identification Services and in conjunction with the Office of the Chief Coroner and Ontario Forensic Pathology Service.

Anyone with any information that could assist the investigation or help locate the third person, is urged to contact the SD&G OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or ontariocrimestoppers.ca.