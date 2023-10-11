Mental Health Awareness Walk

October 11, 2023 — Changed at 13 h 51 min on October 6, 2023
Paula Labonté
Mental Health Awareness Walk
Canadian Mental Health Association Champlain East held their annual mental health awareness walk in recognition of the National Campaign on October 5, 2023. The free event held at the Civic Complex offered the public a chance to check out kiosks featuring different organizations that offer mental health support in the community, presentation of the hope and resiliency awards, and, of course a lively group walk to raise awareness and start conversations
Several high school students made the walk downtown for the morning. La Citadelle students, Xavier Leger, Addison McAlear, Olivia Soares and Jacob Pilon stopped by the CMHA table to spin the prize wheel and chat about the cause.

