Mental Illness Awareness Week Observed in Cornwall

On October 9, 2024, the Civic Complex in Cornwall hosted Mental Illness Awareness Week, coinciding with the 50th anniversary of the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) Champlain East. The event featured wellness booths, service providers, panel discussions, and an awareness walk.

During the event, Debbie D’Alessio, an ICM worker at CMHA, presented Elaine Gravelle with the Hope & Resilience Award. In her speech, Debbie praised Elaine’s journey, stating, “Elaine has shown great resiliency and courage by facing down her pain from her past and choosing to move forward to embrace her healing.”

Elaine shared her own story with the audience, highlighting the challenges she faced growing up and her journey toward becoming a mentor for other women. “Self-healing is a lifetime journey, and healing is vital,” she said.

Chantal Tessier, Program Manager of Education and Volunteers at CMHA, spoke about the organization’s evolution since its inception in 1974,transitioning from volunteer-run programs to comprehensive support services.”Our mental health promotion program works to reduce stigma, educate thepublic, and foster supportive communities,” she explained.

Following the speeches, over 500 participants marched through downtown Cornwall, holding signs and chanting, accompanied by a police escort, emphasizing the importance of mental health awareness in the community.

The event underscored the critical need to address the stigma surrounding mental illness, with statistics revealing that up to 40% of individuals with anxiety or depression may avoid seeking help due to societal prejudices.