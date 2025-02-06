Merits of wetlands showcased

The cold weather didn’t discourage visitors at the Cooper Marsh to learn about World Wetlands Day Saturday.

Held in partnership with the Raisin River Conservation Authority (RRCA) and the Mohawk Council of Akwesasne, the day offered free snowshoeing along groomed paths, educational displays and a warm free lunch inside the visitors’ centre, along with a wood splitting display to see how baskets are made.

World Wetlands Day provides the opportunity for the public to learn about the benefits of marshes and swamps, which help to filter pollution, control flooding, host the growth of plants and provide habitat for animals. For the Mohawks of Akwesasne, wetlands provide medicine, food sources and wood to be turned into materials to make baskets. This is the third year World Wetlands Day has been held at the Cooper Marsh in South Glengarry, cohosted with the Mohawk Council, highlighting conservation initiatives to restore and protect wetlands.

A demonstration on wood cutting was put on by Dave, Luke and Logan Lazore. Black Ash trees are the preferred type of tree to use for cutting the splints that will eventually be woven to form the many shapes and sizes of baskets. The outer bark and inner cambium layer immediately under the bark is removed, then using a shim into the sapwood layer and hammering with an axe, the splints of wood begin to come away from the log. These shims will then be split into two or even four strips to be used to weave the baskets. Theresa Johnson also explained that birch tree wood in larger pieces can be used to make more solid baskets for storing foods since birch wood has antimicrobial properties.

Ash trees have suffered large losses because of the Emerald Ash Borer invasive pest. This insect burrows into the cambium layer of the ash tree to lay its eggs and the larvae consume this lifeline for the tree. The cambium layer acts like veins for the tree – a spongy layer that provides the water and nutrients that feed the tree. The Emerald Ash Borer larvae remain inside this layer for one to two years, obliterating the health of the tree, then emerge as adults to spread to other ash trees. Efforts are being made to find solutions to stop the destruction of the invasive pest. Some ash trees have not been affected, so it is believed the trees themselves have some sort of resistance. Dave Lazore and David Deerhouse are making efforts to save ash tree seeds so that the species might be repopulated once the Emerald Ash Borer has hopefully moved on or been eradicated.

The Mohawk of Akwesasne and RRCA have been involved in over 60 years of conservation, education and enlightenment necessary to protect the wetlands that provide essential benefits to the environment. To encourage kids to get outside in their own neighbourhood, a photo contest was held, and prizes were to be awarded for the image chosen most popular by those who attended World Wetlands Day. North Glengarry Councillor and RRCA Vice-Chair Jacques Massie said that the event helps to teach everyone to respect and enjoy nature.