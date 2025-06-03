JASON SETNYK

Cornwall City Council reviewed a comprehensive Mid-Term Governance Review during its regular meeting on May 26, 2025. Presented by City Barrister and Solicitor Wayne Meagher and consultant Rick O’Connor of MuniverseRO Consulting Inc., the report outlines a series of proposed updates to municipal policies intended to improve transparency, streamline procedures, and align with Council’s strategic priorities. The recommendations cover six policy areas and include a proposed Delegation of Authority By-law.

Council voted to receive the report and directed administration to return with a finalized version at its June 23 meeting. Members of Council were invited to submit additional feedback or proposed changes by June 13.

According to Meagher, the initiative supports Council’s legislative responsibilities by enhancing legal compliance, accountability, and responsiveness. He emphasized that the new policies would ensure the city can adapt to emerging issues while maintaining a strong governance framework.

Rick O’Connor explained that the recommendations were shaped by one-on-one consultations with all members of Council. He said the process was guided by three core principles: transparency and accountability, effective decision-making, and alignment with Council’s strategic goals.

Many of the proposed changes reflect consensus from those discussions, though Council will have the opportunity to deliberate further in June.

Among the changes under consideration is a revised Procedure By-law that introduces clearer rules for suspending procedure, includes an unfinished business listing on every agenda, and limits staff presentations to those requested by the mayor or a committee chair.

Updates to the Code of Conduct would narrow the definition of “family members” to parents, spouses, children, and siblings to better align with the Municipal Conflict of Interest Act.

Redundant language concerning conflicts of interest would also be removed, and responsibility for governing conduct at meetings would be transferred to the Procedure By-law rather than the Code, pending additional input from the Integrity Commissioner.

Council is also reviewing changes to the Committees By-law, which would define the role of councillors on boards and committees as providing oversight rather than advocacy, and ensure committee agendas remain aligned with Council priorities. The Council-Staff Relations Policy has been updated to assign oversight of complaints to the Human Resources department. The Town Hall Meetings Policy would be amended to require two meetings per year-one in spring and one in fall-focused on a single issue each and attended by the CAO or a designate. A new Routine Disclosure and Active Dissemination Policy would make certain types of information more accessible to the public without formal requests, furthering Council’s commitment to transparency.

The final component of the review is the proposed Delegation of Authority By-law, which Meagher described as “right-sized for Cornwall.” The by-law has been peer-reviewed by Muniverse and is designed to ensure that staff have the appropriate authority to implement Council decisions efficiently while preserving Council’s role in setting policy.

Reactions from councillors were largely supportive. Councillor Sarah Good said she appreciated the clarification around staff presentations, and Carilyne Hébert welcomed the defined oversight role for committee members. Todd Bennett said the changes provided useful clarity about a councillor’s role on boards, while Syd Gardiner and Claude McIntosh both praised the streamlining and simplification. Maurice Dupelle thanked staff for incorporating previous Council input, Fred Ngoundjo highlighted the importance of procedural integrity, and Denis Sabourin asked for more time to review the proposed changes in detail.

Mayor Justin Towndale closed the discussion by thanking staff and consultants for their efforts and encouraged Council members to provide feedback before the June 13 deadline. He said the initiative reflects the city’s strategic goal of trusted governance and modern municipal leadership.