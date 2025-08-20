Military Convoys to Increase on Highways

August 20, 2025 at 8 h 00 min
Military Convoys to Increase on Highways
Military vehicles travelling on a highway. (Photo : : Submitted)

JASON SETNYK

Motorists, including those in Eastern Ontario, can expect increased military traffic on August 15-16 and again on August 23-24, as part of the Canadian Army’s Exercise STALWART GUARDIAN.

The Canadian Armed Forces will be conducting large-scale convoys along key routes-including Highways 401 and 417-between Ottawa, Cornwall, Petawawa, and Toronto. These convoys will move approximately 1,500 soldiers and equipment in military vehicles and chartered buses.

Convoys are scheduled for both directions, with short stops planned for rest, fuel, and maintenance. No weapons or ammunition will be carried during these public stops.

“This training exercise is essential for maintaining readiness and preparedness,” stated the Department of National Defence in a release.

Exercise STALWART GUARDIAN is an annual operation involving reserve soldiers from 32 and 33 Canadian Brigade Groups, which include units from across Eastern Ontario. Infantry, artillery, signals, and armoured units are all participating.

Drivers are urged to use caution and patience when encountering military vehicles on highways.

