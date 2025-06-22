Minister Discusses Local Border Security

JASON SETNYK

Minister of Public Safety Gary Anandasangaree recently visited Cornwall to discuss border security and community safety with local officials. The meeting, held at Cornwall City Hall, brought together Mayor Justin Towndale, Police Chief Shawna Spowart, and Acting Deputy Chief Chad Maxwell to review current border-related issues and reinforce partnerships across government and law enforcement.

The discussion focused on how Cornwall Police Service collaborates with agencies like the RCMP and CBSA to address cross-border concerns and enhance public safety in the region.

“The City of Cornwall and Cornwall Police Service appreciate the opportunity to meet with the Hon. Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Public Safety,” said Mayor Justin Towndale. “By working together we can ensure that the border and our community are safe.”

“Cornwall Police Services’ foremost priority is the safety and well-being of the public,” added Chief Shawna Spowart. “By working collaboratively with community partners and all levels of government, we can build a stronger, safer community together.”

Legislation for the Strong Borders Act was introduced on June 3, 2025.