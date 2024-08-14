Miracle Treat Day Supports CHEO

August 8 marked Miracle Treat Day, with Cornwall’s Dairy Queen (DQ) raising funds for the Children’s Hospital of Eastern Ontario (CHEO) through Blizzard sales.

“It’s Miracle Treat Day, so all the proceeds from the Blizzards we sell go to CHEO,” said Alexandra MacDonald, manager at Cornwall DQ. “We always try to get a lot of preorders and bring a lot of people in with attractions like the fire truck and fifty-fifty raffles.”

Cornwall firefighter James Brough explained how the local Fire Department supported the event with fire safety education. “We’re out here doing public education. We have a multitude of fire education materials: fire hats, jump ropes, home safety materials, and obviously, we’re showing off the fire trucks.”

“The kids always love the trucks. Some are shy, but most of them like to see all the tools we have, our PPE, thermal imaging cameras, and different materials that we have to show,” Brough added.

Based in Ottawa, CHEO provides exceptional care and support to children, youth, and their families from Eastern Ontario and beyond.