Mireille Lemire to run Business Enterprise Centre

Mireille Lemire is the new Business Advisor with the Cornwall SDG Business Enterprise Centre.

“Ms. Lemire has a strong record of supporting small business owners in the region, and we are confident that she will be able to use that experience in guiding entrepreneurs as they set up their new businesses,” said Bob Peters, Manager of Economic Development with the City of Cornwall. “The small business sector is an important part of the region’s economy.”

She will assume her new role March 11.

Lemire will be familiar to many in the local business community. She has held a number of commercial banking roles in the region over the past two decades, most recently as a Commercial Account Manager with Desjardins. Lemire is an active volunteer in the community, and currently sits on the Board of Directors of the River Institute.

“I am truly honoured to be joining the Cornwall SDG Business Enterprise Centre” said Lemire. “As someone who was born and raised here, and now raising a family of my own in this wonderful city, I am deeply invested in its success. I look forward to working closely with our diverse business community!”

The Cornwall SDG Business Enterprise Centre provides support to start-up and small enterprises during their initial years of development and operation. Entrepreneurs are provided with access to business consulting services and information covering marketing, technology and financing.