Missed Me on Mainstreet in Alexandria

KIM BURTON-SCHRAM

LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER

Many people gathered at Mill Square to celebrate the third Meet Me on Mainstreet 2025 event in Alexandria on a warm July evening. Main Street was closed in the downtown core, blocked by the Township’s large dump trucks to ensure the safety of attendees to the event. Folks were entertained by The Panoramic as the opening act, then Whiskey Brooks took to the stage to share their talents. North Glengarry Township Council members were present, along with MP Eric Duncan, to welcome those attending the evening. Mayor MacDonald said it was great to see the many vendors and residents who had turned out to enjoy the event. MP Duncan coined the phrase “proud to be from SDG”.

Stephanie MacRae, Director of Community Services for North Glengarry, said the Meet Me on Mainstreet event is about bringing together the community, neighbours and friends, to connect and enjoy all that each town has to offer. Local restaurants, like Genesis Kitchen, the North Glengarry and the Alexandria Pizzeria, were busy with customers and the Alexandria Firefighters’ Association cooked up lots of hotdogs & hamburgers.

Unfortunately, there was missed opportunity for the businesses in the downtown core of Alexandria to have their doors open for visitors to have a browse inside their shops. While social media posts looking for vendors did circulate, the businesses on Main Street in town didn’t feel a vendor table or popup shop was suitable for their product. Had they been offered the chance to extend their regular hours to participate in the Meet Me on Mainstreet, business owners say they would have jumped at the opportunity. Andrée Gauthier, from Attic Treasures and Flowers, said local businesses knew the event was approaching but understood it was taking place at Mill Square only as in previous years.

On the day of the event, one of Andrée’s customers told her the street was closing. With only a half hour’s notification, and a previous family commitment that could not be changed at such a late time, Andrée had no choice but to close her shop and miss the chance to join in with the community. Coincidentally, Andrée Gauthier had just received special coupons she had made to celebrate her fourth year in business in Alexandria and to thank customers for visiting her shop. Andrée says the Meet Me on Mainstreet event would have been the perfect opportunity to hand out the coupons.

Small businesses recognize getting a customer through the door can be challenging, and the relaxed atmosphere of a street festival encourages people to feel free to browse and not feel pressured into making a purchase. Experience from the ‘Baby Please Come Home’ shopping event already proved to the owner of Attic Treasures and Flowers that open door events are successful, with over 200 people visiting Andrée’s shop at the fall event and returning at a later date to make more purchases. Town & Country Flowers and Gifts, Buvette du Marché and the tattoo shops say they were also unaware of the street closing for the event. Andrée Gauthier said that while social media is great for promotion, it shouldn’t be the only method of notification, since some posts get missed in the feed or show up after the event – an email, a phone call or a quick stop in at the store would have really helped.

For the popup vendors and the community that attended Alexandria’s Meet Me on Mainstreet, the event was great fun. Those vendors included: Sadie and Jane from Maxville; local winery Stonehouse Vineyards; A Spice Affair; BT Delights offering jams & spreads; Mary Kay cosmetics; Tocara Jewellery; Chica’s Collection for pets; Sunwheel Farm flowers; Natural Mama Skincare; and Doberman Candles & Soaps whose products smelled amazing. The Sunshiner’s Club, supporting members living with intellectual disabilities, was also open for the evening. In addition, SDG Counties, Glengarry Memorial Hospital and Glengarry Inter Agency Group (GIAG) had booths at the event, welcoming inquiries and providing information about the many benefits available to the communities in SDG.

Successful events take time to build and there are always bumps along the way. The breakdown in communication between event organizers and local businesses in Alexandria was unfortunate, especially when communities want to support local, Canadian enterprises. Hopefully the issues will be addressed so that next year’s Meet Me on Mainstreet is guaranteed to be a mutual success for everyone.