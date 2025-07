Seaway News

The Cornwall Police Service is asking for public assistance to help locate a missing person: 29-year-old Morgan.

She was last seen on July 5, 2025, at Lamoureux Park in the City of Cornwall. Morgan was wearing a light-coloured T-shirt and dark shorts.

DESCRIPTION

-5-foot-7, 180 lbs.

-Brown hair, brown eyes

-Medium build

-Flower tattoos on both wrists

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Morgan, please contact the CPS at 613-933-5000 Ext. 3.