Morris Glen Affordable Housing Now Open

JASON SETNYK

A new 17-unit affordable housing complex called Morris Glen officially opened its doors on Wednesday, July 9, 2025, marking a significant step in addressing the region’s housing challenges. The Morrisburg development is a joint effort between the City of Cornwall, the United Counties of Stormont, Dundas and Glengarry (SDG Counties), and the Government of Ontario.

Of the 17 units at Morris Glen, 12 are rent-geared-to-income, while five are offered at market rate. Four units are fully barrier-free, helping ensure people with mobility challenges can live independently. The complex is located in Morrisburg near essential services like grocery stores and medical offices.

Funded in part by nearly $1.7 million from the Ontario government’s Social Services Relief Fund, the project was designed to support individuals and families at risk of or experiencing homelessness. “Morris Glen will offer dignity and independence to the many residents who will soon call it home, positioning them for life-long success,” said Rob Flack, Ontario’s Minister of Housing.

Cornwall Mayor Justin Towndale, whose city oversees affordable housing for the region, emphasized the importance of continued investment. “At a time when the need for housing is so great, the completion of additional housing projects remains a top priority for the City of Cornwall as the service delivery manager for the region,” he said.

Morris Glen also aligns with SDG Counties’ Community Housing Development Plan, which was completed in 2024 to guide new housing growth across municipally held land. SDG Warden Martin Lang praised the partnership: “Affordable, accessible housing is a critical part of building healthy, sustainable communities and Morris Glen shows that progress is not only possible, it’s happening right here in our region.” Jason Broad, Mayor of South Dundas, also praised the project.

Local MPP Nolan Quinn called the opening “a pivotal moment for housing in Morrisburg and across South Dundas,” adding that the development gives families “a place to build strong, happy, and healthy futures.”