Morrisburg man dies in collision

A 50-year-old Morrisburg man was killed June 27 when he was involved in a three-vehicle collision on Bank Street between Winchester and Williamsburg.

The accident occurred just after 3:30 p.m., reports the Stormont, Dundas and Glengarry Ontario Provincial Police detachment, when a northbound SUV moved into the southbound lane, colliding head-on with a transport truch. A second SUV then collided with the wreckage.

The driver of one sport utility vehicle was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The transport driver was taken to hospital with minor injuries and the other SUV driver was checked out by paramedics and had no serious injuries.

The investigation by SD&G OPP is continuing, with assistance from an OPP Collision Reconstructionist and the Technical Collision Investigation Team.