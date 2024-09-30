Mother Shutting Down Business to Care for Son with ALS

After 24 years of running Terrylynn’s Beau-Teek in Cornwall, Terry Lynn O’Byrne has made the difficult decision to close her boutique tocare for her son, retired Sgt. Troy St. Germain, who was diagnosed with ALS in May 2022.

“Sadly, my son Troy has been diagnosed with ALS, and I am closing my shop so I can help him with the challenges of his terminaldiagnosis,” O’Byrne said. “I want to appreciate our time left together by helping him maintain his quality of daily life.”

Troy, a 25-year veteran of the Cornwall Police Service and former President of the Cornwall Police Association, has faced significantchallenges since his diagnosis. “It affects my arms predominantly, and I’m not able to move them as well as before. It affects my legs and my breathing too,” he explained. Despite his struggles, he expressed immense gratitude for the community’s support, particularly at the local Walk to End ALS event in June, where over $31,000 was raised, including $12,000 from his police colleagues.

“The ALS walk happens every year, and a bunch of people show up for me,” Troy shared, underscoring the importance of donations. “It goes towards researching the disease. Currently, there’s no cure, buthopefully, there will be one someday.”

For O’Byrne, the decision to close her long-running business was clear. “I’ve had a business for 24 years, and I’ve decided it’s time to stop working so I can help my son,” she said. As Troy’s conditionprogresses.

Though the closure of Terrylynn’s Beau-Teek marks the end of an era, O’Byrne cherishes the memories she’s built with her clients and staff.”I have so many warm memories that I will cherish forever,” she said,as she shifts her focus to supporting her son through his battle with ALS.

The boutique, known for its unique jewelry, piercings, and spiritual healing tools, is holding an “End of an Era” sale with 50% off all items.