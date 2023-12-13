Mountain & District Lions Club Pledges $40,000 to help build the new Dundas Manor

December 13, 2023 at 7 h 00 min
Mountain & District Lions Club Pledges $40,000 to help build the new Dundas Manor
At the presentation are (l-r): Lion Josh Cooper, Club Treasurer; Cindy Ault Peters, Campaign Assistant, WDMH Foundation; Leo Hayley Heslinga, North Dundas Leos; and Lion Bob Weagant

DUNDAS MANOR

The Lions roar again! Thank you to the Mountain & District Lions Club who have pledged $40,000 to the Expanding the Circle of Compassionate Care campaign to build the new Dundas Manor. They recently presented a cheque for $10,000.

“Dundas Manor is here for our community and so are the Mountain Lions!” notes Campaign Assistant Cindy Peters. “We are so grateful for this generous gift. Like the Lions themselves, it will have an impact on our community for many years to come.”

“The new Dundas Manor will allow 128 residents to call it their home,” says Club Treasurer Josh Cooper. “Thank you to the community for supporting our Club and making this pledge possible.”

The estimated cost of the new building is $63 million. The provincial government is providing approximately $45 million. Our campaign goal is $18 million. To date, more than $12 million has been given by our generous community. Thank you!

For more details about the Expanding the Circle of Compassionate Care campaign and how you can donate, please visit www.dundasmanordream.ca or contact the WDMH Foundation team at 613-774-2422 ext. 6162 or 6169.

