Moving forward with Alexandria’s lagoons

Now that $28 million has been awarded by the provincial government to expand the Alexandria sewage lagoons, next steps in the project have been laid out by the company administering the $39 million expansion.

EVB Engineering is reviewing all previous environmental assessments and studies dating back to 1998, with the latest assessment taking place in 2017, to make sure there are no constraints from the Ministry of Natural Resources or the Raisin River Conservation Authority.

Marco Vincelli, vice president of EVB Engineering, reported at the last North Glengarry council meeting that geotechnical reports have revealed the soil in the area of the lagoon expansion is in poor condition. The site will be filled with aggregate materials such as sand, gravel and crushed stone and allowed to settle for six months before work can progress.

The total cost of the project is estimated to be $39 million. The provincial government has awarded North Glengarry $28,543,000, leaving the municipality to fund $10,557,000.

Construction is expected to start by spring of 2026 and completed in March of 2028.