Moving forward with Alexandria’s lagoons

April 3, 2025 — Changed at 9 h 26 min on April 1, 2025
Reading time: 1 min
By Kim Burton-Schram, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter
Comment count:

Now that $28 million has been awarded by the provincial government to expand the Alexandria sewage lagoons, next steps in the project have been laid out by the company administering the $39 million expansion.

EVB Engineering is reviewing all previous environmental assessments and studies dating back to 1998, with the latest assessment taking place in 2017, to make sure there are no constraints from the Ministry of Natural Resources or the Raisin River Conservation Authority.

Marco Vincelli, vice president of EVB Engineering, reported at the last North Glengarry council meeting that geotechnical reports have revealed the soil in the area of the lagoon expansion is in poor condition. The site will be filled with aggregate materials such as sand, gravel and crushed stone and allowed to settle for six months before work can progress.

The total cost of the project is estimated to be $39 million. The provincial government has awarded North Glengarry $28,543,000, leaving the municipality to fund $10,557,000.

Construction is expected to start by spring of 2026 and completed in March of 2028.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements
Local News

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements

Cornwall, Ontario - On May 9, the launch of the 2024 edition of Cornwall Living magazine took place at Schnitzels European Flavours.…

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Man charged after stolen vehicle recovered
Local News

Man charged after stolen vehicle recovered

A St-Hubert, Québec man has been charged with several offences after members of the Stormont, Dundas (SD&G) Ontario Provincial…