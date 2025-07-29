MP and MPP Community Picnic at Ault Park

JASON SETNYK

Hundreds of residents from Cornwall and SDG Counties gathered on Sunday, July 20, at Ault Park-home of the Lost Villages Museum-for the annual MP & MPP Community Picnic, co-hosted by SDG MP Eric Duncan and SDSG MPP Nolan Quinn.

The free community event featured beef on a bun and pulled pork from Leatherworks Catering, live music by Fork in the Road, children’s games, face painting, and ice cream bars courtesy of the Stormont Dairy Producers.

“Thank you to the hundreds of guests who joined our Picnic this afternoon,” MP Duncan shared on social media. “The weather turned out perfect, and it was great to chat and catch up with many folks from across SD&G.”

“It was a pleasure to spend the day connecting with members of the community and enjoying great conversations in a beautiful setting,” added MPP Quinn.

Adrian Bugelli, Chief of Staff for MPP Quinn, called the turnout “amazing”. “It’s great just connecting with everybody today,” said Bugelli. “We were a little worried this morning with the weather, but it turned out great.”

Also in attendance was former MPP Jim McDonell, who co-hosted the event for many years with the late MP Guy Lauzon. “He was a hard worker… up early in the morning and everywhere. He’s a great loss to the community,” McDonell said, remembering his long-time colleague.

“This picnic is always a good chance to get out, catch up, and enjoy a great meal,” McDonell concluded.