MP Duncan Expands Customer Service

Morrisburg Satellite Office Reopens, Extended Evening Hours in Cornwall

Member of Parliament Eric Duncan has announced changes to his constituency and satellite offices, aimed at improving the level of customer service and accessibility.

“While we sadly see massive backlogs, delays and poor response times under the Liberals, my team and I want to lead by example and take extra steps to actually help improve service for Canadians,” said MP Duncan. “We already have busy offices in Cornwall and at our satellite office in Winchester, but we want to expand our offerings to make it easer for local residents to get help with their federal issues and forms.”

Duncan’s offices assist with a variety of federal services such as Passport applications, Canada Revenue Agency, Employment Insurance, Canadian Pension Plan, Old Age Security & Guaranteed Income Supplement, Immigration cases, Veterans files, among others. The new changes announced by Duncan’s office, effective immediately, include:

Evening Hours at Cornwall Office

MP Duncan’s main Constituency Office in Cornwall (691C Brookdale Avenue) will add evening hours each Wednesday until 6:30pm. Residents who work during the day, or are driving in from outside the City, will now have extra time to visit the office with their applications and case files. The hours for the Cornwall office are Monday to Friday, 8:30am-4:30pm, with Wednesdays now expanded to 8:30am-6:30pm.

South Dundas Satellite Office

MP Duncan’s Morrisburg Satellite Office in Morrisburg has reopened each Thursday between 1:00pm and 4:00pm. The office is located on the 3rd floor of the South Dundas Municipal Centre at 34 Ottawa Street in Morrisburg. Elevator access to the office space is available.

Winchester Satellite Office Moves to Thursdays

In addition to the re-opening of Morrisburg, the regular office hours in Winchester will be moved from Mondays to Thursdays and will operate from 9:00am until 12:00pm at the North Dundas Township Building located at 636 St. Lawrence St. in Winchester.

Residents may still inquire by phone toll-free during regular hours at MP Duncan’s Cornwall Office at (888) 805-2513.