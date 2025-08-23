MP opens North Glengarry satellite office

MP opens North Glengarry satellite office
MP Eric Duncan has opened a satellite office in the North Glengarry Township building. (Photo : North Glengarry Township)

KIM BURTON-SCHRAM
LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER

MP Eric Duncan has officially opened another satellite office to serve his constituency. Along with offices in Cornwall, Winchester and Morrisburg, the Alexandria office is ready to help with passports, immigration, CRA, provincial & municipal government and even congratulatory certificates.

The Alexandria satellite office is located at the North Glengarry Municipal building, 3720 County Road 34, and will be open on Wednesdays from 9:00 a.m. to 12 noon. MP Duncan is community-focused, attending just about every event in his riding, from parades and fairs to celebrations and new business openings. Opening this office in North Glengarry fulfills an election promise to continue to assist residents with their federal services. MP Duncan’s staff can be reached online at www.ericduncanmp.ca or by phone at 1-888-805-2513.

