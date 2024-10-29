MPP Nolan Quinn Acclaimed SDSG PC Candidate

Nolan Quinn has been acclaimed as the Ontario Progressive Conservative (PC) candidate for Stormont-Dundas-South Glengarry ahead of the next provincial election. Quinn, elected as MPP in 2022, is also a small business owner and has focused on local economic development, infrastructure projects, and cost-of-living issues during his tenure.

Doug Ford, leader of the Ontario PC Party, expressed his support for Quinn. “Nolan has been a tremendous voice for the people of Stormont—Dundas—South Glengarry. His dedication to boosting the local economy and enhancing public services has played a key role in attracting infrastructure investments, expanding healthcare access, and preparing workers for new opportunities,” Ford said.

Quinn, emphasizing his commitment to addressing local needs, remarked, “Representing this community is a privilege, and I remain dedicated to delivering results, whether it’s building more homes, keeping costs down forfamilies, or expanding local healthcare.”

The Ontario PCs highlighted Quinn’s priorities, including expanding high-speed internet access, improving water infrastructure, and supporting community projects.

Nolan Quinn currently holds the position of Ontario’s Minister of Colleges and Universities. He was appointed to this role in August 2024 following a cabinet shuffle by Premier Doug Ford. Prior to this, Quinn served as the Associate Minister of Forestry and as a parliamentary assistant to the health minister.

In recent news, Ford reiterated that there will be no early provincial election in 2024 but left open the possibility of a 2025 election, with the next fixed date set for June 2026. Also, it’s been reported that Ford’s government is planning to issue $200 rebate cheques as part of the fall economic statement to be released on October 30.

However, opposition leaders criticized the rebate initiative as a pre-election tactic. “You deserve a government that invests in what matters most—homes, doctors, schools—not pre-election payouts,” Ontario NDP Leader Marit Stiles wrote on social media.

Ontario Liberal Leader Bonnie Crombie was more direct in her criticism, calling out Ford’s spending priorities. “Doug Ford is giving away over $2 billion of your money to build a foreign-owned mega spa, instead of investing that money in our plan to end the health care crisis,” Crombie wrote.

With election speculation building, Ford’s non-committal stance on the timing adds uncertainty to Ontario’s political landscape as the PCs position themselves for a future campaign.