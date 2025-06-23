MPP Nolan Quinn Meets with Comité 73

JASON SETNYK

Comité 73 met with MPP Nolan Quinn on June 9 to discuss the urgent need for a new École secondaire catholique La Citadelle in Cornwall. The meeting, held at Quinn’s constituency office, included Comité 73 members Jacob Pilon, Xavier Léger, Austin Nelson, Frédéric Dumoulin, and Sharon Ilori.

The group presented its vision for a modern and equitable school that would meet the needs of francophone students and help ensure the long-term vitality of French-language education in the region. Discussions also touched on the broader cultural and community benefits of the proposed new facility.

“This meeting marks a positive step in our efforts,” said Comité 73 President Jacob Pilon.

“We look forward to working with MPP Quinn to advance the cause of a new school for La Citadelle-one that is fair, modern, and worthy of our community.”

MPP Quinn described the meeting as a productive conversation and reaffirmed his commitment to local education: “As I always have, I will continue to advocate for all residents of Stormont-Dundas-South Glengarry so they can receive an excellent education. I am in frequent contact with the Minister of Education to discuss possible avenues for bringing a new French school to our community, and look forward to meeting with the board to further discuss the future of La Citadelle.”

Comité 73 expressed gratitude for Quinn’s openness and engagement and intends to continue the dialogue in the coming weeks.