MPP Quinn Meets With Great Wolf Resorts Reps

Cornwall’s long-anticipated Great Wolf Lodge project appears to be making headway following a recent meeting between representatives of the U.S.-based company and Stormont-Dundas-South Glengarry MPP Nolan Quinn, Ontario’s Minister of Colleges and Universities. The discussion could signal forward momentum for the would-be $350 million indoor water park resort proposed for the city.

The project, which has been in the works since early 2023, involves a 40-acre site along Highway 401 at the northern extension of Nick Kaneb Drive. Once completed, the resort is expected to create 500 permanent jobs, attract approximately 670,000 visitors annually, and deliver a significant boost to the local economy.

In addition to the permanent positions, construction of the resort would employ over 2,500 workers. Plans include an expansive indoor water park, an activity center featuring mini-golf and arcade games, and over 600 guest rooms.

Speaking after the meeting, MPP Nolan Quinn highlighted the potential for collaboration between Great Wolf Resorts and regional colleges to address workforce needs.

“As Minister of Colleges and Universities, I am committed to fostering strong partnerships that enhance education and workforce development,” Quinn said. “My recent meeting with Great Wolf Lodge highlighted the exciting opportunities for St. Lawrence and Algonquin College to play a vital role in training the skilled workforce our region needs for the future. This collaboration will not only benefit our institutions but also strengthen our local economy.”

While construction timelines for the proposed Great Wolf Lodge in Cornwall remain to be finalized, the recent discussions indicate progress toward bringing this significant development to the region.