Mrs. B’s is closing

Many of you will be surprised but I have decided to close my store.

This has been one of the most difficult decisions I have ever made (getting married 36 years ago was much easier) . If it were purely a financial decision, we would remain

open but I am not getting any younger and after 30+ years owning my own business and 40+ years in retail, it is time.

I would like to take this opportunity to thank my family. My husband has been my wonderful “silent” partner all along this journey and my tech savvy son has been supportive and significant in so many ways.

A special thank you to my best friend Diana (at least we were best friends before I started all of this, lol) and a gigantic thank you to all of our staff over the years. Many have been with me for several+ years and your efforts to make this business a success have not gone unnoticed. You have felt more like extended family than employees. I wish you all the best in your future endeavours.

A colossal thank you goes out to our loyal customers.

Without you, we wouldn’t exist. One of the toughest parts of this decision was knowing

that you have come to rely on us. When you bring your out of town family to see the

store, when you need that special gift for a friend, when you have a new baby arrive or even when someone passes away, we have been there with you and shared in your joy and your sorrow. Being a part of your lives has been a pleasure and an immense honour.

As the business winds down, we are hopeful that those who have gift cards will stop by and use them before our closing in late April. IF you cannot find anything to purchase, a full refund is available, during this time. Our closing sale could also be the perfect time to tuck away some things for the future. Once again, thank you! and be well.

Most sincerely,

Barbara Leduc