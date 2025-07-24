MTO plans for bridge replacement at Fraser Road

KIM BURTON-SCHRAM

LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER

Carmen Lapointe, Senior Project Manager with WSP Canada, and Lee Collins, MTO Senior Project Manager with the Ministry of Transportation, presented the outline of the Fraser Road Underpass Replacement Project to South Glengarry Council Members at the recent meeting. This project will include replacing the existing underpass following the same alignment as the current bridge, pavement reconstruction, drainage improvements, curb & gutter replacement, new guiderail as well as grading of the embankment to accommodate the larger structure.

Fraser Road is located west of Lancaster, with Highway 401 running under the bridge. The structure, built in 1968, has undergone some improvements over time, but in a 2020 study, the bridge was found to be deficient in meeting current seismic design standards and necessary vertical standards clearance. The underpass has experienced load strikes due to its height limitations, and with plans for future expansion of Highway 401 through this corridor, a larger bridge will be needed to accommodate the planned widening of the highway to six lanes to meet future traffic requirements.

This project is anticipated to close Fraser Road for two construction windows of May to November. Local residents and farms will have to take a 14km detour to make their way around the construction area, and emergency services for South Glengarry will also have to work around the road closures. In addition, Highway 401 will have long-term, single lane closures during this underpass replacement, and complete closures when the bridge is demolished, which is expected to take 12 hours, and when the new underpass is put in place. The complete highway closures will take place during off hours, when the least amount of traffic would be using the highway and will make use of the emergency detour routes in the area.

Efforts to limit environmental impact on sensitive habitats and protect right of way for migratory animals will be made throughout the project. Additionally, necessary vegetation removal will occur outside of bird nesting periods. The project is still in its design process, with expectations for design completion by August 2025. Updates for this project will be posted to the website at https://hwy401fraserrdunderpass.com/