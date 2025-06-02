Mullivaikkal Marked by Tamil Community

JASON SETNYK

Despite the rain forcing a last-minute venue change, around 150 people gathered at the Benson Centre on May 18 to mark the 16th Mullivaikkal Remembrance Day, honouring the tens of thousands of Tamil civilians killed in the final stages of Sri Lanka’s civil war in 2009.

Organized by the Tamil People of Cornwall, the solemn event featured poetry, speeches, and a candlelight vigil. “This event isn’t just about what happened in 2009,” said coordinator Vamini Mohanathas.

“Mullivaikkal was the peak, but it represents decades of violence, discrimination, and genocide against Tamils in Sri Lanka.”

Mohanathas emphasized the ongoing struggle for justice and recognition.

“Like every year, we took an oath to continue seeking justice for every innocent life lost,” she said. “I’m proud of how our community came together, spread the word quickly, and showed up to stand in solidarity.”

The day serves as both a memorial and a call for action, including federal recognition of the Tamil genocide and support for Tamil self-determination.