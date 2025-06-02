Mullivaikkal Marked by Tamil Community

June 2, 2025 at 14 h 00 min
Reading time: 1 min
Comment count:
Mullivaikkal Marked by Tamil Community
Divinna and Thiyana Shanthakumar recite a remembrance poem. (Photo : : Submitted)

JASON SETNYK

Despite the rain forcing a last-minute venue change, around 150 people gathered at the Benson Centre on May 18 to mark the 16th Mullivaikkal Remembrance Day, honouring the tens of thousands of Tamil civilians killed in the final stages of Sri Lanka’s civil war in 2009.

Organized by the Tamil People of Cornwall, the solemn event featured poetry, speeches, and a candlelight vigil. “This event isn’t just about what happened in 2009,” said coordinator Vamini Mohanathas.

“Mullivaikkal was the peak, but it represents decades of violence, discrimination, and genocide against Tamils in Sri Lanka.”

Mohanathas emphasized the ongoing struggle for justice and recognition.

“Like every year, we took an oath to continue seeking justice for every innocent life lost,” she said. “I’m proud of how our community came together, spread the word quickly, and showed up to stand in solidarity.”

The day serves as both a memorial and a call for action, including federal recognition of the Tamil genocide and support for Tamil self-determination.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements
Local News

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements

Cornwall, Ontario - On May 9, the launch of the 2024 edition of Cornwall Living magazine took place at Schnitzels European Flavours.…

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Cornwall Lions Take Gold at Ontario Cup
Local News

Cornwall Lions Take Gold at Ontario Cup

The Cornwall Lions U19 girls' basketball team took home the gold medal in their division at the Ontario Cup hosted at Queen's University in Kingston on Mother's Day weekend. The…