Multi-year budget policy approved

Cornwall councillors have approved a motion directing staff to draft a multi-year budget policy for future council consideration.

Councillor Sarah Good, who introduced the resolution at the most recent council meeting, emphasized its origins inspired by previous budget discussions. “This is simply to ensure that we have a policy in place so that future councils may have the ability to do multi-year budgets, which are becoming commonplace in many municipalities,” she said.

Councillor Dean Hollingsworth opposed the principle of the motion, citing the unpredictability of municipal finances. “Every year, unexpected expenses arise. I don’t see how a long-term budget can be accurately planned when even short-term projections often change,” he argued.

Councillor Syd Gardiner hesitated due to economic uncertainties. “We don’t know what tariffs Donald Trump may impose in the coming weeks. If that affects businesses here, it could impact our tax base,” he warned.

However, others saw value in forward planning. Councillor Fred Ngoundjo supported the motion, calling it “a powerful tool” for both administration and council. “It allows us to step back, have an overview, and make informed budget decisions,” he said.

General Manager of Financial Services and Treasurer Tracey Bailey clarified that the policy would not lock the city into rigid spending plans. “A multi-year budget doesn’t mean council won’t review the budget annually. It’s about better forecasting and planning,” she explained.

CAO Tim Mills highlighted the benefits of long-term planning, particularly for managing capital projects and reserves. “Without a multi-year budget, sometimes we’re reacting rather than planning,” he noted.

Councillor Todd Bennett urged colleagues to approve the motion, emphasizing that it was only the first step. “We don’t even know what the policy looks like yet. Let’s draft it, see what it entails, and then have a real debate,” he said.