Multi-year budget policy approved

March 4, 2025 — Changed at 10 h 27 min on February 27, 2025
Reading time: 1 min 30 s
By Jason Setnyk
Comment count:
Multi-year budget policy approved
Councillor Sarah Good (Photo : Jason Setnyk)

Cornwall councillors have approved a motion directing staff to draft a multi-year budget policy for future council consideration.

Councillor Sarah Good, who introduced the resolution at the most recent council meeting, emphasized its origins inspired by previous budget discussions. “This is simply to ensure that we have a policy in place so that future councils may have the ability to do multi-year budgets, which are becoming commonplace in many municipalities,” she said.

Councillor Dean Hollingsworth opposed the principle of the motion, citing the unpredictability of municipal finances. “Every year, unexpected expenses arise. I don’t see how a long-term budget can be accurately planned when even short-term projections often change,” he argued.

Councillor Syd Gardiner hesitated due to economic uncertainties. “We don’t know what tariffs Donald Trump may impose in the coming weeks. If that affects businesses here, it could impact our tax base,” he warned.

However, others saw value in forward planning. Councillor Fred Ngoundjo supported the motion, calling it “a powerful tool” for both administration and council. “It allows us to step back, have an overview, and make informed budget decisions,” he said.

General Manager of Financial Services and Treasurer Tracey Bailey clarified that the policy would not lock the city into rigid spending plans. “A multi-year budget doesn’t mean council won’t review the budget annually. It’s about better forecasting and planning,” she explained.

CAO Tim Mills highlighted the benefits of long-term planning, particularly for managing capital projects and reserves. “Without a multi-year budget, sometimes we’re reacting rather than planning,” he noted.

Councillor Todd Bennett urged colleagues to approve the motion, emphasizing that it was only the first step. “We don’t even know what the policy looks like yet. Let’s draft it, see what it entails, and then have a real debate,” he said.

 

Share this article

Suggested articles

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements
Local News

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements

Cornwall, Ontario - On May 9, the launch of the 2024 edition of Cornwall Living magazine took place at Schnitzels European Flavours.…

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Local News

“Ditch unfair download,” says South Glengarry councillors

South Glengarry will be forced to increase property taxes unless Stormont-Dundas-Glengarry ditches a…