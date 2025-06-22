Multicultural Festival at SLSS

JASON SETNYK

St. Lawrence Secondary School came alive with music, food, and tradition during its multicultural festival on June 6. The day-long celebration featured over 30 student-led booths showcasing cultures from around the world, complete with traditional foods, henna, origami, drumming, and sports like cricket and lacrosse.

“Our diversity really is our strength,” said ESL teacher Laura Campbell Rattray. “Students take such pride in sharing their cultures. This is their favourite day of the year.”

Organized by ESL teachers and student ambassadors, the festival welcomed families and community partners.

A highlight was the Parade of Nations, with students in traditional dress circling the school grounds.

“I’m representing Congo,” said Grade 10 student Aline. “I want others to learn about our music, language, and that Congo is a country with rich culture.”

Grade 10 student Mariam, who represented Egypt, encouraged others to try new foods. “The flavours might be strong at first, but I think people can grow into loving them.”

The school has one of the highest newcomer populations in the UCDSB, and events like this reflect its commitment to cultural inclusivity.