Mums for Thanksgiving: The price is right

The Rotary Club of Cornwall Sunrise i The Rotary Club of Cornwall Sunrise is offering florist-quality chrysanthemums for Thanksgiving at $15 per plant; the same price since 2010. The plants will be delivered to a local business or residence address the week before Thanksgiving or they may be picked up by special arrangement on October 4th and 5th . This is a fundraiser that benefits many projects and activities within our community.

Plants are presold by Rotary members or online https://cornwallsunriserotary.com/ Purchases can also be made by sending an email to our Rotary email address info@cornwallsunriserotary.com or sending a private message using our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/RotaryClubofCornwallSunrise . For a more personal approach, a phone call or email to an individual Rotarian is suggested. Any Sunrise Rotarian will be happy to assist.

This is our oldest fundraising activity! The Rotary Club of Cornwall Sunrise was chartered in January 1989 and we delivered the first ‘mums for Thanksgiving to friends and businesses in Cornwall the week before Thanksgiving 1989 (35 years ago). These beautiful chrysanthemums of assorted fall colours come in 6” pots with a coloured foil wrap. Although we try to accommodate special requests, we cannot promise that recipients will receive flowers of a specific colour.

The ‘mums are delivered to us in cases of 8 plants and then our members or friends of Rotary personally deliver the flowers to the recipients …. Seniors or family residences, businesses, etc.

We deliver within the City of Cornwall, Akwesasne Territory (Cornwall Island only) and in S.D.& G.

Here is a partial list of important projects we have been able to help because of community support of our ‘Mums for Thanksgiving.

In Lamoureux Park – Cornwall Outdoor Gym & Children’s Playground Equipment

Community Support Programs – Mental Health Programs & Women’s Shelters, Children’s Christmas Fund & Community Foodbanks

Our Community Enhancements – Cornwall Community Hospital Foundation, Cornwall Hospice, Benson Centre, Cornwall Arts & Culture Centre, Aquatic Centre, Seniors on Wheels. Akwesasne Powwow

Youth Programs – Interact & Earlyact, Youth Exchanges & Adventure Programs, Dictionaries 4Life, Rotary Youth Leadership Awards

International Programs – Eradication of Polio, Education and Treatment of Neglected Tropical Diseases (Buruli ulcer, Yaws, Leprosy, etc.), Medical equipment to Beirut & Ghana, Go with the Flow, Clean Water in Elementary Schools, vocational training and more.

The Covid-19 pandemic meant that Agape Centre and Salvation Army Food Banks; Baldwin House; Akwesasne Family Wellness Centre and Centre 105 became a primary focus in helping to ensure that our citizens received help. It is our hope that successful fundraising will enable continuation of the support we have been proud to give to various youth and other programs in our community.

Again this year, there are many reasons to support this fundraiser by purchasing a pot or two of ‘mums for Thanksgiving.