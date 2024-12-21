Museum Think Tank Charts Path Forward

The SDG Historical Society, which oversees the Cornwall Community Museum, hosted a marketing and fundraising think tank on December 7th, bringing together members to brainstorm ways to enhance community engagement and secure additional funding for operations.

The session, identified as a priority for 2025 by the Historical Society’s Board of Directors, saw attendees split into small groups to discuss marketing strategies, set goals, and generate actionable ideas. These ideas were evaluated based on their potential impact and feasibility, with a focus on raising funds and organizing events to bolster the museum’s operational budget.

“We had a wonderful day sharing ideas and brainstorming ways to better our operation, ultimately to the benefit of the community,” said Brent Whitford, Senior Curator and Administrator. “With the assistance of our members, we continue to meet our important mandate to protect and preserve the rich history and heritage of Cornwall and SDG. We look forward to mobilizing many of the innovative ideas that were proposed.”

Whitford noted that fundraising is vital, as the museum’s operational budget relies heavily on community contributions, particularly given the static provincial grant for museums over the past decade.

The local Historical Society hopes to channel the momentum from the think tank into a successful year ahead, putting the “community” in Cornwall Community Museum. Future plans include launching a new website and hosting community events to increase visibility and attract memberships.