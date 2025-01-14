Muslim Identity Discussion at Library

On Saturday, January 4, the Cornwall Islamic Foundation hosted a discussion titled Navigating Muslim Identity in Canadian Society at the Cornwall Public Library. The event, facilitated by Barbara Helms, a local advocate for interfaith dialogue, and organized by Dr. Syed Shoib Hussain, founder of the Cornwall Islamic Foundation, aimed to address the challenges faced by Muslims in integrating their identity within Canadian culture while fostering mutual understanding.

Helms, a prominent figure in Cornwall known for her work in Islamic education and interfaith partnerships, reflected on her own spiritual journey and the growth of the local Muslim community. “I chose Islam in 1987 after profound spiritual experiences,” she shared. “Since moving to Cornwall in1993, I’ve seen tremendous growth in our community, from grassroots efforts to the establishment of visible institutions and partnerships with broader groups. These are positive steps forward.”

Helms also touched on the challenges faced by Muslim families adapting to life in Canada, particularly when it comes to raising children. “Sometimes there is concern over the education and socialization of children,” she explained. “In many countries, values taught at home are reinforced by teachers and the wider community, but here, things function differently. It can be a shock for families to figure out how to maintain their identity while establishing relationships in a new cultural environment.” She added that addressing these differences collectively is key to fostering a cohesive community: “I’d like to see more efforts to remove barriers so people can work together toward common goals.”

Dr. Hussain emphasized the importance of creating platforms for education and dialogue. “This event is about understanding the challenges Muslim newcomers face in navigating Canadian society,” he explained. “We aim tobridge gaps by educating our youth and Canadian peers about our traditions,like praying five times a day and fasting during Ramadan. It’s also aboutfinding ways to communicate these practices effectively and respectfully.”

Hussain highlighted cultural differences and the need for mutual respect and learning. “In Islam, the family is a strong unit of the community,” noted Hussain. “While Canadian society is more individualistic, I encourage youth to maintain these values while understanding and respecting Canadian culture.”

Several dozen people attended, engaging in discussions and asking thoughtful questions.