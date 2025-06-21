Networking on the Greens

June 21, 2025 at 10 h 00 min
Networking on the Greens
Kevin Veilleux, Brad Robertson, Yannick Rochon, and Troy Lapierre of Menard Robertson Custom Homes & Renovations at the 2025 Chamber Golf Tournament. (Photo : : Submitted)

JASON SETNYK

The Cornwall and Area Chamber of Commerce hit the links on June 6 for its 2025 Annual Golf Tournament, held at the picturesque Cornwall Golf & Country Club. With sunny skies and perfect conditions, dozens of teams teed off at the 1 p.m. shotgun start for a day of friendly competition and relaxed networking.

This year’s event featured several new additions, including a Poker Run, Best-Dressed Team Contest, and Putting Competition, alongside returning favourites like Longest Drive and Closest to the Pin. These fun challenges helped create a vibrant, engaging atmosphere for local business leaders and entrepreneurs.

“It’s been a great turnout and we’re very pleased with the temperature and no rain for this year’s event,” said Chamber President Cristian Urroz. “We’re incredibly thankful to our sponsors, including our title sponsor, Ionic Electrical. They truly help us make this event memorable.”

With the business community enjoying a fun day on the course, Urroz added, “It’s a great day to network in a casual environment.”

