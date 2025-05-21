New auxiliary officers sworn In

New Auxiliary members Ben Pilon, Jason Obeng, and Kyra Judd are pictured with Sgt. Dave MacLean following their swearing-in ceremony. (Photo : : Submitted)

JASON SETNYK

The Cornwall Police Service (CPS) has welcomed three new members to its Auxiliary team. Ben Pilon, Jason Obeng, and Kyra Judd were officially sworn in during a ceremony held at police headquarters on May 12, 2025.

The Auxiliary Police Program gives community members the opportunity to volunteer with local law enforcement in a meaningful and organized way.

While not sworn police officers, auxiliary members are trained to assist with a variety of duties under supervision, including participating in community events, crime prevention initiatives, and supporting front-line officers when needed.

According to the CPS, the program plays an important role in strengthening community-based policing by fostering partnerships between law enforcement and the public.

“We’re thrilled to welcome these outstanding new members to our Auxiliary team,” read a message from the CPS on social media.

As part of the Auxiliary team, Pilon, Obeng, and Judd will assist CPS members with supervised duties, helping enhance police presence and community support during events and operations.

