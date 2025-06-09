New Award Recognizes Ontario Veterans

JASON SETNYK

Ontario has launched a new initiative to honour veterans for their exceptional community service. The Ontario Veterans Award for Community Service Excellence (OVACSE) is the first of its kind in Canada and will recognize veterans who support others through reintegration efforts, mental and physical health advocacy, and broader community-building work.

“Stormont-Dundas-South Glengarry, and all of Ontario, is home to veterans who have bravely served our nation and continue to give back in countless ways,” said MPP Nolan Quinn. “Our government is proud to create the Ontario Veterans Award for Community Service Excellence.”

Each Royal Canadian Legion branch in Ontario will nominate one veteran annually, with recipients receiving a certificate and lapel pin during local ceremonies.

“It is truly a testimony to their dedication to our nation,” said Marvin Plumadore, President of Legion Branch 297. “It is wonderful they can be acknowledged.”

The nomination deadline is August 31. For more information, visit https://www.ontario.ca/page/honours-and-awards-volunteering.