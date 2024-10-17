New business, water rebates, “stop whistle”

Lerman Decor Inc., currently operating in Alexandria, is looking to relocate operations to its former location on County Road 34 south of Green Valley in South Glengarry.

Lerman Decor had been situated in South Glengarry until its building was demolished in 2009 after a substantial fire. The approximate 4.32 acres remained under the same ownership, however, the zoning has changed from Agricultural to Rural.

Township council has agreed to amend the zoning to Rural-Exception. This will permit Lerman, which supplies home décor items to retailers, to construct a state-of-the-art, 40,000-square-foot distribution warehouse.

Concerns had been raised by local residents for added truck traffic, increased noise levels and safety issues for children in the area.

Vivian Seguin had said at a recent public meeting that there already was too much traffic on the road. However, because the location is on an already established truck route between Highway 401 and Highway 417, it is not expected there will be a significant increase in vehicle volume. The SD&G Transportation Department will have the opportunity to review the site design, once completed, to ensure any entrance and exits to the property meet requirements. Township staff have also made a note for the possibility of constructing a fence around the property, should the setback from the buffer zone between development and the closest residence not be satisfactory. South Glengarry Parks Department has also been involved to ensure the development will meet requirements due to its proximity to residential areas and parks.

Rebate falls short of club’s request

South Glengarry council has approved retroactive water bill rebates to the Cornwall Golf and Country Club and three local businesses.

But the sum is much lower than requested by the club, which has been awarded a credit of $5,573.63. The organization had been seeking $13,686.05, claiming it overpaid for the service from 2012 to 2019.

Other rebates have been approved for Blue Anchor Restaurant ($4,852.74); Fred Can (Stinson) for $1,921.61 and Gilles Barber for $384.10.

Between 2016 and 2019 the properties in question were overcharged for water usage. The Cornwall Golf and Country Club (CGCC) had initiated the request for a rebate in 2019, when flat rate water metering was established. The three other properties were assessed and qualified for rebates as well.

The CGCC had requested a rebate retroactive to 2012 whereby the closest business to the CGCC was at that time paying a lower rate. Council was told a potential rebate to the four properties in question from 2012, the cost to the Glen Walter waster and sewage system would have been over $30,000. In comparison, using the years 2016-2019, the cost for rebates would be just under $13,000. The Township feels 2016 is a fair date based on when multi-unit water rates were reviewed and updated.

To meet requirements of the Safe Drinking Water Act, the Township will be adopting a new water financial plan in 2025 and renewing the municipal drinking water licence. During this process, a review of rates charged to commercial properties and multi-units will be conducted.

Residents try to silence train whistle

Local residents are trying to silence the train whistle blowing at two rural crossings on 5th Line near Bainsville in South Glengarry.

Both crossings have lights, sound and barriers to block the road when a train passes through, Julie Bellefeuille told council at its most recent meeting. Residents feel that the the blaring horn is not necessary on a road with little traffic.

It is the responsibility of the municipality to initiate the request to Transport Canada for the cessation of the train whistle at the two crossings in question. And indeed, it can be a lengthy procedure involving consultation with the railway, public notification of the resolution to cease the whistle blowing and assessment of the crossing by both the municipality and the railway. It was concluded that Township staff would investigate the process and cost for this project and report at a later meeting.