New Canine on CPS Duty

July 13, 2025 at 12 h 00 min
Paw-sitively the best new CPS recruit! (Photo : : Submitted)

JASON SETNYK

The Cornwall Police Service (CPS) has welcomed its newest member, an accredited facility dog named Oliver, to the team. The nearly two-year-old Labrador-Golden Retriever mix recently joined CPS following extensive training with National Service Dogs (NSD), including over 800 hours in the Canine Assisted Intervention Program.

Oliver replaces Joy, CPS’s longtime facility dog who retired earlier this year. His primary role is to support individuals impacted by violence, trauma, and stress, offering comfort during difficult moments.

“Oliver is more than a companion, he is a lifeline who offers unwavering support, comfort and strength to victims and witnesses navigating the aftermath of trauma,” said S/Sgt. Tracey Pilon. “His presence strengthens the bonds within our community and enhances the vital partnerships that help us provide compassionate care.”

When he’s off duty, Oliver enjoys swimming, chasing sticks, stealing shoes, and cuddling. His handlers are Crime Data Analyst Kia Marin and D/Cst. Kelly Zeran of the SACA Unit.

