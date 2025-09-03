New CCHL Commissioner

New CCHL Commissioner

The Central Canada Hockey League (CCHL) is pleased to announce the appointment of Jesse Winchester as League Commissioner. Jesse has longstanding ties to Eastern Ontario and the CCHL. He grew up in Long Sault and began his hockey journey with the Seaway Valley Rapids before advancing to a junior career that was highlighted by three seasons with the CCHL’s Cornwall Colts. Following his collegiate career, Winchester played professionally in the National Hockey League before returning to the CCHL in a coaching capacity with the Brockville Braves.

