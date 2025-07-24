New Deputy Fire Chief appointed in South Glengarry

KIM BURTON-SCHRAM

LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER

South Glengarry Fire Chief Dave Robertson announced the official appointment of the new Deputy Fire Chief for the Township. Bill Chafe will be assuming the position as full-time Deputy Chief. South Glengarry has been without a Deputy Chief for some time, making this new appointment a very welcome and long-awaited addition.

Deputy Fire Chief Bill Chafe had been a teacher for twenty years, from kindergarten to college level. While finding teaching a very rewarding career, Bill feels the opportunity to combine his skills as an educator with his passion he discovered as a volunteer firefighter will be a very fulfilling new direction of employment. The Deputy Fire Chief oversees all aspects of the training for firefighters to ensure preparedness for personnel when called out for an incident. Deputy Chief Bill Chafe will report directly to South Glengarry Fire Chief Dave Robertson, who has been with the department for over ten years.

“I’m very excited to begin this journey with South Glengarry Fire Services,” said Deputy Chief Chafe. “I began my firefighting career with South Dundas after experiencing a house fire personally. While my home was lost, I’m happy to say that no one was hurt, and what I witnessed that night inspired the journey I’m on today.” Deputy Chief Chafe continued, “I watched volunteer firefighters work as a team to save belongings of value and protect neighbouring houses, while fighting the fire that destroyed my home. That moment led me here to this new chapter with South Glengarry.”

Deputy Chief Bill Chafe recognizes the significant role volunteer firefighters play in rural Eastern Ontario communities. Deputy Chief Chafe encourages anyone who has considered becoming a volunteer firefighter to contact their local Fire Services Department. “If you’ve ever thought about it, connect with us and let’s explore whether this might be a great fit for you as well,” said Deputy Chief Bill Chafe.