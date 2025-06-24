New Dragon Boat Club Making Waves

JASON SETNYK

The newly launched Cornwall Dragonboat Club is bringing paddlers together on the St. Lawrence River with weekly practices and a vision to grow both recreational and competitive opportunities in the region. Founded by veteran paddlers Kevin O’Rourke and Eric Wheeler, the club was formed following interest from participants at the 2024 Waterfest Dragonboat Race. Practices now take place weekly from June to August, with membership options available for individuals ($125), teams ($1,000), or drop-ins ($20).

Edward Henderson, who joined the club after moving to Cornwall two years ago, said he’s been paddling for nearly 18 years and was thrilled to find a team locally. “I did my first practice last week. It was great-even with a mix of experience levels, the energy and teamwork were there,” he said. “Most people had paddled before, and we’re working on getting that timing down, which is key to moving the boat well.”

Training sessions focus on stroke technique, steering, and team coordination. Beginners are welcomed and guided through the basics. Henderson added that while the club is recreational, there’s potential for more. “Ideally, we’d like to race in Montreal or Ottawa if we get a competitive crew together. I’ve done races there before, and it would be great to see Cornwall represented.”

The club is aiming to have a strong showing at the 2025 Cornwall Waterfest Dragonboat Races, set for August 9 at the Cornwall Canal. “Dragon boat racing is one of those rare sports where all ages can compete together. You can be as competitive as you want, or just enjoy it for the fitness and camaraderie,” said Henderson.

New paddlers are welcome. Those interested can reach out via email at dragonboatcornwall@gmail.com or visit the Cornwall Dragonboat Club’s social media group for more information.