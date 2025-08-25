New ER Program Targets Opioid Crisis

JASON SETNYK

Cornwall Community Hospital (CCH) has introduced a first-dose Suboxone program in its Emergency Department to support individuals with opioid use disorder. The program provides the medication Suboxone-containing buprenorphine to reduce withdrawal symptoms and cravings, and naloxone to prevent misuse-to patients in early withdrawal who are ready to begin treatment.

Previously, emergency care for opioid use often focused on managing acute symptoms or reversing overdoses. Now, patients can receive their first dose in the Emergency Department, along with a prescription and referral to Recovery Care, a local harm reduction clinic specializing in substance use disorders. Patients may also be connected with CCH’s Withdrawal Management Services for additional inpatient or outpatient support.

“By having first doses of Suboxone readily available in the Emergency Department, we can immediately start someone on their recovery journey instead of simply managing their symptoms,” said Dr. Lorne Scharf, an Emergency Physician at CCH. “It’s a safer, evidence-based approach… a game-changer for our community.”

The initiative, developed in collaboration with Recovery Care and CCH’s Withdrawal Management Services, aims to reduce repeat visits, ease pressure on emergency services, and improve long-term outcomes. Dr. Scharf emphasized CCH’s commitment to providing “compassionate, safe, and stigma-free care” to those ready to start treatment.