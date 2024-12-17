New fire captain, new equipment

December 17, 2024 — Changed at 10 h 04 min on December 12, 2024
By Kim Burton-Schram, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter
Chad Warden

Chad Warden has been appointed as the new Chief of the Williamstown Fire Station 3, replacing Martin Lang in October.

Warden has many years of experience with the South Glengarry Fire Department and had previously served as Chief, but work commitments had forced him to step down from that position. Lang, who is South Glengarry’s Deputy Mayor, had served as a firefighter for about 15 years.

New equipment

The Williamstown Firefighters Association donated $17,000 for new cordless tools and extricating equipment to replace the dated tools which made rescues more challenging. Station 3 had been using a basic hydraulic extrication set consisting of a cutter and spreader, Fire Chief Dave Robertson informed council. This unit has recently been removed from service as it has reached its end of life and needs repairs that are not warranted due to its age.

The association is donating $16,000 towards the total cost of $19,495 to acquire a new cordless cutter and spreader. The remaining amount will be funded through the township’s operating budget. In addition, the association will be donating $1,000 for a reciprocating saw, lights, and an impact driver to the fire station.

