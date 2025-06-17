New Garden Celebrates Local Biodiversity

June 17, 2025 at 18 h 00 min
New Garden Celebrates Local Biodiversity
TD Branch Manager Mike Duval presents a cheque to RRCA's Alison McDonald and Claudia Munafo for native plant site enhancements at Gray's Creek. (Photo : : Submitted)

JASON SETNYK

A new native plant demonstration site is taking root at Gray’s Creek Conservation Area, thanks to support from the TD Friends of the Environment Foundation. The Raisin Region Conservation Authority (RRCA) has planted 23 species of native trees, shrubs, grasses, and wildflowers near its administration building, with plans to grow that number to 55 by next spring.

“We’re very excited to be grouping so many fascinating plants together in one spot,” said RRCA’s Claudia Munafo, who coordinated the project. The RRCA worked with local experts, including the Mohawk Council of Akwesasne’s Environment Program, to choose species like boneset, wild ginger, and snowberry.

Signage in English, French, and Mohawk includes QR codes for further learning. TD Branch Manager Mike Duval said the project builds on past enhancements supported by the bank at Gray’s Creek, including an edible forest and arboretum tour. The site is open to the public and located near the popular multi-use trail.

