New paramedics join team

JASON SETNYK

Cornwall SDG Paramedic Services has welcomed 18 new recruits who began orientation and training on May 5, 2025. The new paramedics are participating in a rigorous four-week training program that includes health and safety, policy, equipment familiarization, and provincial certification prep.

“Bringing in new medics helps us continue to deliver high-quality emergency care,” said Chief Bill Lister. “Our thorough training ensures they are prepared to serve with professionalism and compassion.”

Their arrival comes during Paramedic Services Week, an opportunity to honour frontline heroes.

“Paramedic Services Week gives us the opportunity to recognize and show our gratitude,” said Cornwall Mayor Justin Towndale. “I’d like to welcome our new recruits and thank all who serve.”

Long-serving staff were also recognized with Paramedic Service Decorations. Medals were awarded to Keely Beckstead and Kaitlin Hendriks (12 years), while Brian Dufresne and Luc Lavigne received First Bars (22 years).

“These awards reflect dedication, compassion, and resilience,” said Warden Martin Lang.

This year, Paramedic Services Week is observed from May 18 to May 24, 2025.