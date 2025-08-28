New Pharmacy Opens in Riverdale

New Pharmacy Opens in Riverdale
Mayor Towndale presents a certificate to co-owners Johny and Mena. (Photo : : Jason Setnyk)

JASON SETNYK

Riverdale Wholehealth Pharmacy officially opened its doors on Saturday, August 16, with a grand celebration that welcomed community members, families, and local officials. The event featured a bbq, snacks, face painting, glitter art for kids, giveaways, and a warm invitation to meet the pharmacy team.

Mayor Justin Towndale was in attendance to offer congratulations and present a certificate marking the occasion. There was also an official ribbon-cutting ceremony.

For pharmacist and co-owner Mena Seha, the day marked a major milestone. “I’ve been working in Cornwall for six years and love this west side of the city,” said Seha. “There are a lot of seniors here who need focused, personal pharmaceutical care, and that’s what we’re here to provide.”

The new pharmacy offers free delivery, medication reviews, flu and COVID vaccinations, telemedicine, and more. “We’re not just a place to pick up medication,” Seha explained. “We’re building one-on-one relationships with our clients-especially seniors-and helping them manage their health with care and attention.”

Riverdale Wholehealth Pharmacy is located iat 1203 Second Street West.

