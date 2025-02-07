New truck, gear for fire department

North Glengarry Fire Services is refreshing its fleet with the purchase of a one-tonne, 2024 pickup truck for $75,000 from a southern Ontario dealership.

Township staff recommended the municipality buy the Chev 3500 HD Work Truck from Amherstburg Chevrolet Buick GMC as it was the only vendor with a pickup that met the department’s specifications.

The vehicle has the towing capacity to pull a trailer with equipment necessary for fighting bush fires. Since $160,000 had originally been allocated for the purchase of a truck, this purchase is well under the expected amount and remaining funds will cover any additional costs to outfit the truck. The new truck will be housed at Station 3 in Maxville.

Bunker suits

The department will use $24,691 from the Ontario government through the Fire Protection Grant to upgrade protective equipment.

Chief Matthew Roy said the money will be put towards purchasing eight bunker suits, the protective clothing worn by firefighters. Anything above the approved grant amount will be absorbed in the department’s operating budget.

The cost to outfit a firefighter has risen significantly over recent years, with the personal protective equipment (PPE) for one firefighter ringing in at $3,000, which doesn’t include a firefighter’s oxygen pack. Added to that purchase cost is the maintenance and cleaning of the gear to extend the use and ensure the removal of any carcinogenic, toxic or flammable contaminants that can cause health issues and reduce the protection the gear provides to the firefighter.

Council was notified that it should take approximately 12 weeks to receive the new gear.